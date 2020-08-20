ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas man is facing the possibility of life in prison after being charged with the murder of Shaq’kil Roberts on April 16.
Jabaar Mactavious, 29, appeared in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Monday from Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility on St. Croix, where pretrial detainees are being housed because the St. Thomas jail is under a lockdown after a COVID-19 outbreak.
Mactavious was arrested Friday after he turned himself in to police in Durham, N.C., and was extradited to the territory to face prosecution for seven crimes, including first-degree murder.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said Mactavious fled to Florida after Roberts was shot and killed in the Tutu Hi-Rise housing community on St. Thomas.
But Territorial Public Defender Mary Ann Matney said Mactavious met with police on St. Thomas after learning he was a suspect in the murder, but was not arrested or charged at that time.
“He had no directive not to leave the jurisdiction,” Matney said.
Matney also noted that the case is Mactavious’s first contact with the criminal justice system.
Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III said that based on court records, Mactavious went to the police station 17 hours after Roberts was killed “because he saw his name, his face, all over social media,” and there was nothing to prevent him from traveling to Florida because he wasn’t placed under arrest.
“People get cold feet,” said Scales. “And he is facing the remainder of his life in jail, so that is the type of incentive that would make anybody consider leaving the jurisdiction.”
Carr agreed to lower bail for Mactavious from $1 million to $500,000, and said that if he is released, he must remain under 24-hour house arrest pending trial.