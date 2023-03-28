A St. Thomas man has been found safe, according to V.I. Police, but another man recently reported missing on St. Croix has not been located.
Police had issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Albert Williams of Nadir on Tuesday, but police spokesman Glen Dratte said Monday that Williams was found over the weekend and “is home safe.”
Police are still asking for the public’s help in locating 57-year-old Timothy Allan Haines. Haines was last seen in Frederiksted town on St. Croix, and spoke to his sister by phone on Feb. 21, according to police.
Haines is Caucasian with brown hair and hazel eyes, and is five-feet, nine-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He is originally from Indiana and works in construction, police said.
Police also noted that he has “Haines” tattooed on his lower back, as well as tattoos on his arms and chest.
Anyone with information about Haines is urged to contact Officer V. Smithen of Wilbur Francis Command at 340-712-6063, 911, or the anonymous tip service CrimeStoppers VI at 800-222-8477.
