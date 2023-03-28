A St. Thomas man has been found safe, according to V.I. Police, but another man recently reported missing on St. Croix has not been located.

Police had issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Albert Williams of Nadir on Tuesday, but police spokesman Glen Dratte said Monday that Williams was found over the weekend and “is home safe.”

