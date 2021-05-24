A man arrested May 8 for assaulting a woman on St. Thomas was arrested again Wednesday after police said he ignored his court-ordered curfew and a restraining order when he broke into the victim’s home, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police. Ted Nathan was already awaiting trial for aggravated domestic violence assault after prosecutors charged him as a habitual offender for the May 8 assault, according to court records.
Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III released him from jail, but ordered him to stay at least 100 feet away from the victim and abide by a nightly curfew. On Wednesday, Nathan climbed through the victim’s kitchen window, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Nathan proceeded to terrorize and assault the victim with her child present, striking her with her cellphone in the head and lower back, according to the affidavit. The victim said he then smashed her phone on the ground and shoved her outside. She asked a neighbor to call 911.
Responding officers documented the victim’s physical injuries and placed Nathan under arrest. He was charged with second-degree burglary, aggravated assault and battery, destruction of property and contempt constituting a crime of domestic violence. Assistant V.I. Attorney General John Barraco asked for bail to be set at $15,000, and Carr agreed and said he considered setting it “much” higher.
Carr said Nathan must post the full $15,000 in cash in order to be released from jail pending trial.