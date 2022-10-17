ST. THOMAS — A fatal scooter crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Vincent Henley on Sunday, according to V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The incident occurred at 4:10 p.m. when a firefighter called 911 and reported a motorcycle collision in the area of Estate Canaan, according to police.
Officers arrived at the scene and made contact with Henley, who was “lying lifeless in the grass of the western side of the roadway,” Dratte said.
The Traffic Investigation Bureau found that Henley was riding a motor scooter traveling from Magens Bay headed west, “when he lost control and struck a large rock on the left side of the roadway,” according to police. “Mr. Henley was thrown from the scooter and into the grass where his head struck another large rock.”
Henley died at the scene, where he was identified by next of kin, Dratte said.
No other vehicles were involved in the collision. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Henley, also known by his nickname “Abijah,” was approaching his 60th birthday on Oct. 29.
Raised in Savan, Henley’s natural talent as a runner led to a track scholarship at Barber-Scotia College in Concord, N.C., where he studied physical education.
Henley began working for the V.I. Education Department in 1989 and recently retired after a career spent teaching health and physical education, as well as a variety of extracurricular activities, including swimming, gardening, chess, and quadrille dancing.
“When I see these childrens’ faces and their smiles, that’s my weakness,” Henley said in a 2021 interview with The Daily News. “I have kids in college now that call me and thank me for teaching them chess, for teaching them how to run, teaching them gardening. That’s my reward right there.”
