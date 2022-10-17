ST. THOMAS — A fatal scooter crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Vincent Henley on Sunday, according to V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.

The incident occurred at 4:10 p.m. when a firefighter called 911 and reported a motorcycle collision in the area of Estate Canaan, according to police.

