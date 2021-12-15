A man who robbed a bank on St. Thomas on Friday threw the $2,160 he got in the heist on the ground in front of a security guard outside the bank, and waited for police to take him to jail.
Errol Jackson, 31, was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery and disturbance of the peace. Unable to post $75,000 bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing in V.I. Superior Court on Monday.
Jackson entered the FirstBank branch in Fort Mylner shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, and handed a teller a note saying, “I have a loaded gun,” according to an affidavit filed by police.
As per the bank’s safety training, the teller handed over all of the $20 bills in his drawer. Jackson took the $2,160 cash outside in his hands and “threw the money on the ground outside of the bank” and directed the security guard to call police, according to the affidavit.
Another bank customer even tried to help Jackson collect the bills, thinking he was a legitimate client who had accidentally dropped them. But Jackson told him not to touch the money, which employees collected and returned to the bank.
Officers responded and placed Jackson under arrest.
In an interview, Jackson referred to himself by a different name, “John Joseph,” and told police he did not have a weapon and only committed the robbery because he was unhappy and sick of life, “and he would rather live in jail,” according to the affidavit.
While being processed, Jackson also told the officer “that if he is granted bail and is allowed to leave the Bureau of Corrections, he will kill an inmate so that he is able to stay in jail for a long time.”
In court Monday, Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis, who recently took the bench after serving as a public defender, said she had previously represented Jackson, and asked either party if they objected to her setting bail.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales and Territorial Public Defender Mary Ann Matney did not object, and Norkaitis reduced bail to $50,000 cash.
She ordered him to undergo a psychiatric and psychological evaluation, and said she would consider modifying bail further if he finds someone willing to act as his third-party custodian while he awaits trial.
Jackson was born on St. Thomas and “has been here his whole life,” Matney said. “He is homeless. He has relatives on island, your Honor, but I don’t believe there are any who are able to assist Mr. Jackson at this time.”
Matney agreed that Jackson should undergo a mental health evaluation, and said she is concerned Jackson may be a danger to himself.
Scales said Jackson wants to remain behind bars at any cost.
“He has threatened to kill, if he is released from the Bureau of Corrections,” Scales said.