ST. THOMAS — Akeem Julien of St. Thomas has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and is facing a likely sentence of at least two years in prison, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Julien was one of four men caught on surveillance video stashing a bag filled with weapons in Hospital Ground on April 8, shortly after the murder of Deshaune Harrigan.
Federal investigators have used ballistic technology to link one of the four firearms found in the bag to shell casings from Harrigan’s murder, according to court records.
Julien’s DNA was also found on an AK-47 firearm that was inside a bag in Julien’s possession, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert’s office Wednesday.
While the conviction carries a possible five-year prison sentence, Julien is likely to serve between 24 and 30 months under applicable sentencing guidelines, according to his plea agreement with prosecutors. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
The ATF has issued a $15,000 reward for information about the string of homicides in Hospital Ground that left Harrigan, Michael McKie and Junior Freeman dead in early April 2020.
To report information about the homicides, call 911, call or text the ATF directly and anonymously at 202-702-7219, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.