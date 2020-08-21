A 22-year-old St. Thomas man was sentenced Thursday to serve nearly three years behind bars for attempting to transport 23 kilograms of cocaine aboard a flight to Georgia.
Shahim Ludvig Jr. was 20 at the time of his arrest on Sept. 24, 2018, and he pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting the possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Ludvig has been in jail pending sentencing since he entered that plea in November 2018, and has served about 21 months behind bars.
He appeared in court via videoconference Thursday where Judge Robert Molloy heard argument from his attorney, David Cattie, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Everard Potter.Cattie said Ludvig believed he was transporting only two kilograms and was paid $1,500 to transport the cocaine from St. Thomas to Georgia, and was surprised when federal agents opened his luggage and found 23 kilograms, or just over 50 pounds. Cattie said he was tricked by his associates into carrying more cocaine, which increased the penalties under federal sentencing guidelines.
Ludvig had an opportunity to address the court, and he apologized for his actions and promised not to re-offend.
“I know that it was a stupid thing to do,” Ludvig said.
He told Molloy that once released, he intends to work and care for his young children, and hopes to never see the inside of a cell again.
“Jail is no place for nobody,” Ludvig said. “I just want to go home to my family.”
The arrest was his first criminal offense, and Potter said Ludvig has accepted responsibility and the sentencing guidelines of between 33 and 41 months were appropriate for his conduct.
Potter also said that at the time of his arrest, Ludvig was not pursuing any meaningful career goals, which the judge noted before imposing his sentence.
“Cocaine has destroyed many young Black lives. And the government said you were 20 years old, you were not doing anything productive. You were not in school, you were not working, you were not in the military,” Molloy said.
Molloy sentenced Ludvig to 33 months in prison and ordered him to pay a $100 fine and serve five years of supervised release.
“There’s going to come a time when there are other individuals who are going to look up to you, and you were on the wrong path. And you can use this experience to put them on the right path,” Molloy said.