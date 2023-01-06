A St. Thomas man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2020 murder of Shaq’kil Roberts, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Jabaar Mactavious, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in August, after he admitted to shooting 26-year-old Roberts to death in the Tutu Hi-Rise housing community on April 16, 2020.
On Dec. 5, Judge Renee Gumbs Carty held a sentencing hearing where the victim’s parents and other family members gave statements about the impact the murder has had on their lives.
Mactavious was also given an opportunity to speak, and he apologized to the victim’s family and expressed his remorse, according to the record of proceedings.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Kimberly Riley recommended a 25-year prison sentence, and Territorial Public Defender Frederick Johnson agreed with the recommendation.
Johnson also showed “several video clips taken from the victim’s cellphone showing a happy time with the defendant and the victim at a party the night of this incident,” according to the record of proceeding.
Gumbs Carty imposed a sentence of 35 years in prison with credit for the two years, five months, and one day that Mactavious served in pretrial detention.
Details of the police investigation have not been released publicly, but according to court testimony, Mactavious had no prior criminal history before the murder.
Mactavious went to the police station 17 hours after Roberts was killed because he saw posts on social media associating him with the crime, according to testimony at his advice-of-rights hearing.
He wasn’t arrested at that time, and traveled to Florida before turning himself in to police in Durham, N.C. four months later in August 2020. He was extradited to the territory to face prosecution and spent more than two years in jail before changing his plea to guilty, avoiding the need for a trial, according to court records.
