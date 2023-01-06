A St. Thomas man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2020 murder of Shaq’kil Roberts, according to V.I. Superior Court records.

Jabaar Mactavious, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in August, after he admitted to shooting 26-year-old Roberts to death in the Tutu Hi-Rise housing community on April 16, 2020.

