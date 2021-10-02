A 24-year-old St. Thomas man has been sentenced to serve nine months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute, according to U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert. Tarik Babrow, of Hospital Ground, had pleaded guilty under an agreement with prosecutors in June, and was sentenced Friday on St. Croix by District Court Judge Wilma Lewis.
Lewis ordered Babrow to serve nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also fined $1,000, ordered to pay a $100 special assessment, and must forfeit $2,871 cash that was seized from him during his arrest.
Babrow was arrested on Feb. 11 when he and three other co-conspirators flew into the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix on American Airlines flight number 2003 from Charlotte, N.C., according to a news release from Shappert.
Several pieces of luggage was selected for inspection after “anomalies” were observed in the X-ray machine, and the search revealed a total of 6.33 kilograms of marijuana, or just under 14 pounds, according to court documents.
Babrow had been facing five years behind bars, and he is still awaiting trial on local charges in V.I. Superior Court.
After his initial court appearance in the drug smuggling case, Babrow was involved in a drive-by shooting on March 2 near the Veterans Drive pedestrian bridge, according to V.I. Police.
While in a black vehicle, Babrow fired at a man, damaging another vehicle, according to police. He turned himself in on March 8 after learning police had obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Babrow was charged in that case with first-degree reckless endangerment, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, illegal discharge of a firearm, and possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.
His next appearance in that case is scheduled for Oct. 12.