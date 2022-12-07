A man charged with attacking and raping a woman on a St. Thomas street has been sentenced to serve three years in prison for assault, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Henson Bedminster, 51, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2021, and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Bedminster and his public defender Alexia Furlow signed a plea agreement with Assistant Attorney General Nadja Harrigan on Sept. 13, under which Bedminster agreed to plead guilty to a single count of third-degree assault, which carries a maximum five-year sentence.
On Monday, V.I. Superior Court Judge Kathleen Mackay sentenced Bedminster to serve three years incarceration, according to the record of proceeding.
Bedminster, who had been living on the streets of Charlotte Amalie, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2021 when a woman said he attacked and assaulted her in an alley, and threatened to kill her with a rock if she reported him to police.
The incident occurred around midnight, when the victim said she was “in the area of Wimmelskaft Gade taking photographs of the buildings and artwork in the area,” according to an affidavit filed by police.
The woman said a man in a green shirt and gray shorts “grabbed and dragged her” into a drainage gut, and raped her with his hand as he pinned her arms down, according to the affidavit.
The victim said she struggled and screamed for help, and Bedminster finally released her, according to the affidavit.
Bedminster “remained in the area, and she was able to take a photograph of the defendant before he left,” which is when he “grabbed a rock and threatened her” by saying he’d “smash” her head if she took a picture, according to the affidavit.
The victim said she fled and sought help from a man riding a bicycle nearby, and he helped her call 911.
The woman was “extremely distraught and crying” during her interview with police, and asked “why would he do that to me?” adding that in her years living on St. Thomas, “no one has ever violated me like that.” Police recognized Bedminster and located him in the area at around 10:30 that morning, wearing the same clothes as in the photograph.
In an interview with police, Bedminster “admitted to touching” and penetrating the victim with his hand, according to the affidavit. “The defendant concluded by stating that things just got out of hand and that he’s sorry for his actions.”
