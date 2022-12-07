A man charged with attacking and raping a woman on a St. Thomas street has been sentenced to serve three years in prison for assault, according to V.I. Superior Court records.

Henson Bedminster, 51, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2021, and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.