ST. THOMAS — A man charged with illegal gun possession was rushed to the emergency room at Schneider Hospital just before he was set to appear in court Friday.
TeQuoi Lans was arrested early Thursday morning after police responded to a report of a suspicious man with a firearm in the area of Belkhis Bar, in Market Square.
Officers said they located the suspect, later identified as Lans, who began walking away quickly as police approached.
Lans stopped and police advised him of the situation and patted him down for officer safety, according to the affidavit filed by police. Officers found a black firearm in a plastic holster on his waistline, and Lans admitted he did not have a license to carry the gun in the territory.
Police identified the gun as a Smith & Wesson 5D9 9mm ACP, and said the weapon was “fully loaded with no round chambered and obliterated serial numbers,” according to the affidavit. Police said he was also carrying a bag containing a loaded 10-round 9mm magazine.
Unable to post $50,000, Lans was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday morning.
But just as the Bureau of Corrections was about to bring Lans into the video conference room at the jail, an officer said he suffered a medical emergency and had to be rushed to the hospital.
Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell continued the hearing to today.