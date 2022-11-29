ST. THOMAS — Doris Comissiong has passed on many things to her descendants, a passion for travel, a respect of Virgin Islands culture, but most importantly, a love of family.
Affectionately known as “D,” the matriarch died Monday afternoon on St. Thomas surrounded by family and friends. She was 103.
“She was extremely family oriented, and had a great love of travel,” Chantal Figueroa, one of Comissiong’s 12 grandchildren, told The Daily News on Tuesday.
“She was a woman who spoke her mind,” Figueroa recalled, adding that she was a “truth-teller.”
“There have been times when I asked ‘D’ to play a joke on somebody, but it would have involved her telling a white lie, and she refused to do it. She always said, ‘Thou shalt not lie,’” Figueroa said.
Comissiong was born in Colon, Panama, on July 8, 1919, to Leslie and Maud Proudfoot.
Her father worked for the Cable and Wireless company, which required him to travel between Panama, Peru and other Central American countries.
At the time, due to poor living conditions in those regions, the family felt it was an unsafe environment to raise children. As a toddler, Comissiong returned to St. Thomas with her mother, who was pregnant with her second child, Elaine.
Comissiong grew up on St. Thomas, where she attended Ms. Stevenson Elementary School and graduated from Charlotte Amalie High school in 1937.
Shortly after her graduation, she married Albert Comissiong on Dec. 1, 1938, at the St. Thomas Reformed Church, with lifelong friends Nina and Phillip Corneiro in attendance.
Together, the couple had five children: Maxine Fuentes, Joel Comissiong, Brenda Boschulte, Kathleen Richards and Sidney Comissiong.
Fuentes, the Comissiong’s eldest daughter, recounted a humorous story of the couple’s courtship.
“They were dancing, and she stepped on his toe and then she ran off because she didn’t like to dance,” Fuentes said.
Despite the misstep, the couple’s union would last for over 55 years.
Comissiong worked at the V.I. Cooperative, an establishment that sold native handicraft, and she later worked for the Finance Department and what would become the Government Employees’ Retirement System.
She received an associate’s degree from the Catholic University of Puerto Rico in 1963. When she started her studies there were no colleges in the Virgin Islands, but by 1962 the College of the Virgin Islands was founded on St. Thomas.
After they retired in the early 1970’s, Comissiong and her husband traveled extensively, visiting the seven continents.
Although she had a fear of flying, Comissiong did not let this stop her travels. She navigated the world by transatlantic cruises and by train to reach her destination.
“She would bend over backwards to find a way to get a ship from point A to point B, so she wouldn’t have to fly,” Figueroa said. “I mean it was amazing.”
Her family recalled her long history with the St. Thomas Reformed Church, where she was baptized on July 5, 1921.
She served the church for many years as she prepared communion, produced the church bulletin and frequently prepared the weekly refreshments for the fellowship after service.
Comissiong loved to sing and was a member of the Caribbean Chorale and the church choir.
“Every Easter, up until her late 90s, at the church the congregants are invited to get up and sing the Hallelujah chorus, and she did it religiously,” Figueroa said.
During her retirement Comissiong spent much of her time caring for numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She offered her descendants a glimpse into the St. Thomas of old, as she told stories of “expeditions” with her mother and sister out to Botany Bay, and strolls along the pier, or what is now known as the waterfront.
Her grandchildren remembered the time she spent teaching them how to cook traditional V.I. foods — from Easter saltfish gundy to Christmas sweet bread, and pates in between.
“Thanks to her, she has passed on to a new generation things that are being forgotten,” Figueroa said.
Comissiong lived a long and full life, but of all the things she did, her family agreed that she was most proud of the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren.
“She enabled us to become successful,” Figueroa said, adding that it was all made possible by Comissiong’s unwavering support.