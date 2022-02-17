A St. Thomas minor, whose case is now being heard by the V.I. Superior Court, was arrested after firing shots near the Alibaba Mini Mart and Gas Station on Alton Adams Sr. Drive.
Jahfari Samuel Jr. was arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, first degree assault, third degree assault and possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school — the gas station borders the shared campus of Charlotte Amalie High School, Lockhart Elementary School and Addelita Cancryn Intermediate School.
On Tuesday, Samuel was transferred from Family Court to the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands where he was bound over as an adult, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Around 4 p.m., July 18, V.I. Police officers were dispatched in response to shots fired, according to the affidavit.
Surveillance video shows Samuel arriving at the gas station with two other individuals in a black jeep. As he exited the mini mart where he was purchasing snacks, a “scuffle ensued” between an unknown man and one of the individuals he arrived with, the affidavit said.
During the altercation, Samuel is seen grabbing “what appeared to be a firearm from the right side of his waist,” when his companion is able to “break free from the altercation,” the affidavit said.
Samuel is seen running toward the front of Sugar Estate Laundromat on Sixth Street, and eventually returns to the gas station to get into the jeep he had arrived in with the two others.
In the video, the unknown man gets into his vehicle and “appears to be looking for Samuel,” but then returns to the gas station and talks with the owner, the affidavit said.
Later, Samuel is seen on video running toward the gas station, and is pointing an unknown object in the direction of the man involved in the altercation, the affidavit said.
That day Samuel was taken into protective custody at the Richard Callwood Command Police Station.
He waived his rights and gave a statement in reference to the case, admitting to having a 9 mm handgun in his possession, according to the affidavit.
Following his advice of rights hearing and payment of after $5,005 bail Wednesday, Samuel was released to his mother, Aleta Brathwaite, who agreed to serve as his third party custodian.