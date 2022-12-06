The family of Henya Federman has asked for prayers as she remains on life support at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Fla., a week after she tried to rescue her four-month-old daughter from drowning at a marina on St. Thomas.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for the incredible outpouring of love, Mitzvot (commandments and good deeds), Torah study, faith, optimism and good wishes and financial support on behalf of our precious Henya and her family over these past several days,” according to the statement issued by the Shmotkin-Federman family Friday.

