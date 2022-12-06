The family of Henya Federman has asked for prayers as she remains on life support at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Fla., a week after she tried to rescue her four-month-old daughter from drowning at a marina on St. Thomas.
“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for the incredible outpouring of love, Mitzvot (commandments and good deeds), Torah study, faith, optimism and good wishes and financial support on behalf of our precious Henya and her family over these past several days,” according to the statement issued by the Shmotkin-Federman family Friday.
“Our hearts are broken by the loss of precious Shternie, who was laid to rest at a small service yesterday,” according to the statement.
Henya Federman, 40, serves as an emissary for the Chabad-Lubavitch movement on St. Thomas alongside her husband, Rabbi Asher Federman, and Shternie was the youngest of the family’s 13 children.
“We are all focused now on ensuring that Henya — who is on life support, battling for her life at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami — receives the best medical care possible,” the family said.
“As well, Rabbi Asher is in Miami under understandably indescribable emotional pressure. And the children are presently together in Detroit (the place on the mainland with which they are most familiar), where they are being enveloped in the loving embrace of grandparents, aunts, uncles and their entire extended family,” according to the statement.
V.I. Police have only released a brief statement saying that officers and personnel from the V.I. Fire Emergency Medical Service and St. Thomas Rescue responded to a reported drowning in the area of Oasis Cove Marina in Frydenhoj at 7:47 p.m. on Nov. 29.
“Upon arrival, VIPD Officers, Rescue officers, firefighters, and a Good Samaritan rescued an adult female from the water and began lifesaving measures,” according to police.
Police said officers “were made aware that a child was also missing. Shortly after, an approximately four-month-old infant was recovered from the water.”
Both patients were transported to Schneider Hospital by ambulance, where doctors declared the four-month-old girl dead.
The 40-year-old mother, who police have not yet publicly identified by name, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she remains on life support and has been declared brain dead, police spokesman Glen Dratte said Thursday.
Police have not provided additional details about the circumstances of the drowning.
Dratte, when contacted for an update on Monday, said only that “VIPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating this case and it’s still ongoing.”
According to a report on chabad.org posted Friday, “The circumstances are still unclear but both parents jumped into the water to save their baby, and the mother, Henya had to be pulled out, herself unconscious, and resuscitated. She is currently on life support, fighting for her life.”
Chabad spokesman Rabbi Motti Seligson said in an email to The Daily News on Monday that there have been no updates since Friday, “aside from the outpouring of love, support and prayers from people around the world.”
