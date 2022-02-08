Virgin Islander Rashida Hodge has made waves in the tech industry, and today she will be hitting the Nasdaq in New York with an organization that aims to bring diversity to the boardroom.
“I am so excited, it’s going to be a significant moment for us on many levels,” Hodge told The Daily News.
Hodge will join Black Women on Boards to ring the Nasdaq opening bell in honor of Patricia Roberts Harris, who became the first Black woman on a Fortune 500 board in 1971.
The group will also introduce its inaugural accelerator cohort and meet with corporate sponsors in an effort to connect boards with candidates.
“It’s a group of black women, not represented at the level that we should be, making a statement,” Hodge said. “Our presence is a statement, in our ability to drive change, for ourselves, and for those coming after us as well.”
Black Women on Boards was founded in 2020 by Merline Saintil and Robin Washington, executives on leading tech company boards.
Hodge, who joined the organization shortly after it was founded, said the group’s mission is to remove the invisible obstacles Black female executives face when pursuing board memberships.
“With boards, it’s not a pipeline problem, there are plenty of qualified women, it is a network problem,” Hodge said. “Washington and Saintil kept getting calls, ‘Do you want to sit on my board?’ and they said we want to extend these opportunities to other amazing women who are not getting these calls.”
The accelerator will help candidates obtain positions through sponsorship, educational seminars, networking events and coaching sessions, said Hodge, who currently serves on a number of boards herself, including Girl Inc., Misty Robotics, North Carolina State University’s College of Engineering Foundation and the Industrial Engineering Advisory Board and Duke University’s Fuqua Minority Advisory Board.
“Growing up, I didn’t know that boards existed, or that I would even embark on this,” Hodge said. “But living in Silicon Valley and working with venture capitalists and start ups, the avenue of board service became much more prominent.”
Last month, she joined the Board of Directors of the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands.
“I don’t live in the territory, but I’m very proud to be from the Virgin Islands, and the technology industry doesn’t think about us in that context,” Hodge said. “Not just good talent, great talent comes from the Virgin Islands.”
She looks forward to offering her experience and her technology expertise to help the community advance across all industries.
As a young girl, she was inspired to follow her career path by a book.
“I read in a book that an engineer solved a problem, and I told my mom that I wanted to solve problems,” Hodge said. “My mom didn’t know what an engineer was, but she was fantastic, she had that spirit of curiosity as well. We went to the Enid Baa Public Library and we searched what engineering was, and what engineering schools were out there.”
Hodge would go on to receive her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in industrial engineering from North Carolina State University and obtained an executive MBA from Duke University.
She worked at IBM for 19 years and her position took her overseas to manage global teams in China and Slovakia. A year ago, Hodge joined Microsoft and leads the customer success Azure data and AI team.
“We work directly with clients and we are bringing AI solutions to life,” Hodge said.
Hodge’s work has won acclaim, as she was recognized in 2020 in Fortune Magazines’ 40 under 40 as an emerging leader in technology, listed in 2021 by Forbes as a Top Women in AI and recently, she won Triangle Business Journal’s Women in Business Award.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today, if I didn’t have the shoulders of giants to stand on,” Hodge said.
For Hodge, Black Women on Boards is a cause close to her heart, as she believes each person offers a different perspective based on their own lived experience.
“Statistics and the data shows, diverse spaces drive better results,” Hodge said.
Hodge notes that only 1 in 5 public companies are led by women, and the push for diversity is important, particularly for Black women.
“Regardless of the industry, we still need to diversify the spaces that we are in,” Hodge said. “As a black woman in tech, I am still one of the very few black women in the room every single day.”
“I would be disingenuous if I didn’t express how hard it’s been, there’s been isolation and social stigma, but growth and comfort do not coexist,” Hodge added.
“You cannot be what you cannot see,” said Hodge, who hopes today’s event will inspire other women to make their way into the boardroom.
“This moment provides bravery, boldness and courage to so many other black women that are out there,” Hodge said. “They can be board directors, or board executives in the most prominent and successful companies in the world.”