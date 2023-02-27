Fresh from celebrating Oscar wins earlier this month by individuals with Virgin Islands roots, residents are now basking in the success of another, this time comedian and actress, Janelle James.
James, a St. Thomas native, won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a comedy series at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday for her role as principal Ava Coleman on the hit ABC television sitcom “Abbott Elementary.” She beat out fellow cast mate, Sheryl Lee Ralph, for the Image Award. Jamaican native Ralph, won an Emmy Award as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a comedy series in September. She is best known for her role in the original production of “Dream Girls” on Broadway, and sang the National Black Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl.
On Saturday, one of the writers of “Abbott Elementary” and two other cast members also won Image awards – Tyler James won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Quinta Brunson (actress, writer and show creator) won for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series and Brittani Nichols won for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.
Following her win, James took to her Instagram where she thanked the NAACP and everyone who voted for her, posting the following caption:
“Representing for the clowns. Thank you to the NAACP and everyone that voted for me. AN HONOR! I’m legit cracking up. This is wild.”
On its official Facebook page, “Abbott Elementary,” the winner of the Image Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, congratulated James and her castmates on their wins.
The New York Times, in a lengthy article in April headlined “Janelle James Loves Being a Bad Boss in ‘Abbott Elementary’” featured the St. Thomas native. James told writer Julia Carmel at the time that she had no desire to be a TV actress, and was content building a career in stand-up and landing the occasional writing gig or minor on-screen role.
The show, according to the article, has been a breakout network sitcom, “a timely mockumentary-style show about a group of dedicated teachers at an overcrowded, underfunded public school in Philadelphia” that also made James a breakout actress.
“Amid school closures, teacher strikes and school board fisticuffs, her character, Ava Coleman – the school’s principal and the show’s comedic foil – put a humorous face on the frustrations of millions,” the article noted, adding that Jones, stand-up for at least a decade in New York, acknowledged that she still hasn’t adjusted to being recognized on the street.
Asked how she approaches stand-up versus a role like Ava she told The Times: “Having someone else write for you is cake.”
“Like I said, I didn’t want to be an actress, and I still don’t treat it in the way that a professional – I mean, I guess I am a professional actor now, but not like someone who has gone through acting school. I didn’t prepare. I read it on my own, and then I go on set, and I do it. But I think that comes from being a stand-up for 10 years. So, it’s not like I didn’t prepare; I just prepared in a different way. I can read something and immediately know how to perform it in a way that will make people laugh.”
She added that she also doesn’t write her own material for stand-up.
“I used to when I first started – I’d write every word, go over it multiple times. Now, just like anything, you do it long enough, and you kind of know. If I have a thought, I know it’s’ funny before I even say it. I don’t necessarily sit down like ‘I need to write jokes.’ I try to live a lot of life so that things happen to me and that hopefully – on my knees, praying – something strikes me as funny that I can put in in my stand-up set.”
James said when asked that she has plans to eventually go back on the road “and I hope to sell out for the first time.”
“It’s very hard, no matter how popular you are, for a female comic to sell out their dates …” she told The Times. “So, now that I’m more known. I’m hoping that people will come out and enjoy me as Janelle James as well.”