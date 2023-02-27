Janelle James

Janelle James plays Principal Ava Coleman on ABC’s hit sitcom, “Abbott Elementary.” James won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a comedy series Saturday during the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards broadcast.

 Photo by NAACP

Fresh from celebrating Oscar wins earlier this month by individuals with Virgin Islands roots, residents are now basking in the success of another, this time comedian and actress, Janelle James.

James, a St. Thomas native, won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a comedy series at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday for her role as principal Ava Coleman on the hit ABC television sitcom “Abbott Elementary.” She beat out fellow cast mate, Sheryl Lee Ralph, for the Image Award. Jamaican native Ralph, won an Emmy Award as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a comedy series in September. She is best known for her role in the original production of “Dream Girls” on Broadway, and sang the National Black Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl.