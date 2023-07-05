Delberth Phipps Jr.

V.I. Police Detective Delberth I. Phipps Jr. was shot and killed on St. Thomas Tuesday morning.

 Photo by V.I. POLICE DEPARTMENT

Flags across the territory are flying at half mast today in honor of 42-year-old V.I. Police Detective Delberth I. Phipps Jr., who was gunned down in the line of duty on St. Thomas Tuesday morning.

The suspect in the shooting, Richardson Dangleben Jr., 51, was already awaiting trial for the Feb. 24 murder of Keith Jennings, and had been released from jail in March after a judge reduced his bail.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.