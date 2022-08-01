V.I. Police are looking for two suspects — and the victim — after employees at Limetree Beach Resort told police a woman had reported being raped by two men Wednesday, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.

The case began at around 7:01 a.m. Wednesday, when the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of a rape at the resort, according to information issued by police Sunday.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.