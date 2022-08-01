V.I. Police are looking for two suspects — and the victim — after employees at Limetree Beach Resort told police a woman had reported being raped by two men Wednesday, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The case began at around 7:01 a.m. Wednesday, when the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of a rape at the resort, according to information issued by police Sunday.
“Police officers responded and made contact with employees of the resort who said, earlier on the same day, a female victim reported that she was invited to a party by a guest of said property,” according to police.
The witness said the victim told hotel employees that, “once inside of the guest’s room, he called another male and they both had sexual intercourse with her, against her will. The victim left the property prior to police officers’ arrival,” according to police.
The case is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.
Anyone with information about this crime, or the whereabouts of the victim, is encouraged to notify 911 or the Police Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211. You may also submit a tip via the CrimeStoppers USVI line at 800-222-8477, crimestoppersvi.org, p3TIPS.com or
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.