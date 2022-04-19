ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman reported missing on St. Thomas: Eduviges Mercedes Amparo.
Amparo, 44, lives at Market Square Apartments and was last seen on April 15, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Born in the Dominican Republic, Amparo is Hispanic and five-feet, five-inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, according to police.
She has a tattoo of the name “Daniel” on the right side of her chest, police said, and she is known to frequent the Market Square area.
Police are also still looking for Mikerlange Damier, who was reported missing by her husband on the morning of March 15.
The man said he had last seen Damier on March 14 in Anna’s Retreat, and has not heard from her since, according to police.
Damier, 35, is about five-feet, five-inches tall weighing approximately 170 pounds, with black hair and a slim build, according to police.
She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants, and a bonnet on her head.
There was a possible sighting of Damier on March 17 in the Palm Passage area, police said.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Amparo or Damier is asked to contact police at 340-774-2211 extension 5554, 340-642-8449, 911, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.