St. Thomas is celebrating Pride on Saturday with a festive walk along the waterfront from Emancipation Garden to Yacht Haven Grande and back.
The event is from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and participants should meet at Emancipation Garden.
All are welcome, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and first lady Yolanda Bryan are expected to attend, along with Rabbi Michael Feshbach, who will be delivering brief remarks. Speakers will begin at 7:45 a.m.
Children and adults are encouraged to participate, and the event will include a DJ, photography, free-rainbow masks, stickers, temporary tattoos, and cultural icons like mocko jumbie, according to a news release from co-organizer Kate Youssouf.
The event is intended to be peaceful.
All attendees will be required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.