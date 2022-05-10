The Virgin Islands Montessori School & Peter Gruber International Academy will be taking a hiatus from on-campus learning until Monday because of the rise in COVID-19 infections due to the end of April’s Carnival celebration.
In an interview with The Daily News, Head of School Michael Bornn confirmed the school is not closing but is transferring back to virtual learning.
“There is a massive outbreak of COVID and regardless of what government or people tell you- COVID is not gone,” Bornn said. “All the health officials and all the education officials knew this was going to happen but Carnival was more important than education. So, we [educators] are seeing the brunt of it.”
Two different methods of instruction will occur depending on age. Younger students will either receive educational packets or do online instruction, while older high-school students will be engaged through virtual learning.
“Our Montessori program, which is 15 months to the sixth-grade, has been decimated by COVID infections in our teacher core. So even though we don’t have many infections in the students, numerous teachers are out with COVID. So, we have had to go to virtual where those teachers will either teach from campus, the non-infected, or from home if they are infected. And the students will remain at home,” Bornn said.
Additionally, younger students also have education packets the school had developed back in March 2020 that Bornn said will be updated and distributed to families.
“There is no sugar coating it. This is not as good as being on campus and learning, but rather than just say ‘Hey kids go home to the beach and have a good time’ we are saying ‘No, we want you to be at home but we are going to interact with you to continue the learning process,’ because we do take education seriously,” Bornn said. “For us education is the priority, not Carnival.”