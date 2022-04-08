ST. THOMAS — Rabbi Michael Feshbach of the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas is joining nearly 30 other reform rabbis and cantors on a mission to bring aid, support, and comfort to the millions of Ukrainian refugees sheltered in Poland due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Feshbach will travel mostly today and on Saturday — regarded by the congregation as Sabbath — but because the “mission of mercy” is of such importance the rabbi is willing to travel on the day which “I would normally not do.”
He will arrive on Saturday, meeting with his group of colleagues he found through the group Central Conference of American Rabbis that have coordinated their efforts through the Jewish Community Center of Krakow, Poland. The trip is being supported by the Central Conference of American Rabbis in conjunction with the World Union for Progressive Judaism, and the Israel Movement for Progressive Judaism.
“Since this conflict began, I have been looking for something meaningful to do. This is the worst outbreak of violence and the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II,” Feshbach said.
Though the St. Thomas rabbi has been involved in giving aid during other conflicts like the genocide in Darfur and coordinating the hosting of a Syrian refugee family, Feshbach said the Russia-Ukraine War happens to be the region where his family and many American Jews of Ashkenazi (Central and Eastern European) origin have family roots.
“My father’s family was from Khotin in Ukraine. They left in the very early 1900s,” Feshbach said.
Collectively, the group is delivering 3,000 pounds of supplies and has, so far, raised nearly $500,000 to be given as direct aid to the “over 2.5 million of the 4.5 million of those who have left Ukraine and are refugees in Poland right now.”
The supply list is lengthy, but includes various medicine, baby formula and diapers, clothing, personal hygiene products, and food.
“I am going with the full blessing and material and spiritual support from The Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas and the Jewish community of the Virgin Islands. This is true despite the fact that this travel takes me away in the days leading up to one of the most preparation-intense holidays of the Jewish year,” Feshbach said.
Passover, the Jewish celebration of liberation and redemption, begins on April 15 when the synagogue will come together for a traditional Seder Passover meal, Feshbach said this year will be the first time since before the pandemic began.
“I am returning on April 14, just in time for Passover,” Feshbach said.
The mission to Poland is a pressing one and though it disrupts his ability to prepare for Passover as extensively as he may have wanted, Feshbach will still be boarding a plane bound for the small country that’s swelled in population.
The United Nations most recent data, released March 29, estimates since the time Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 more than 4 million Ukrainians have been displaced. The majority of Ukrainian refugees are sheltering in Poland, where Feshbach and a few dozen rabbis will be doing their part to offer solace to the dislocated families.