ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police were kept busy Friday night investigating separate shootings that left two men dead in Smith Bay, and another in Estate Fortuna.
V.I. Police spokesperson Toby Derima on Sunday identified one of victims of the Smith Bay shootings as 42-year-old Camille W. King Jr. Police are withholding the name of the second victim pending notification of next of kin.
Derima also identified the victim of the Estate Fortuna shooting as 38-year-old Donald George.
During a press briefing Saturday, V.I. Police officials said at 6:27 p.m. Friday, a concerned caller reported hearing two men arguing in an area near a food van in Estate Fortuna and then heard a single gunshot.
Responding officers discovered the body of a black male with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead on arrival by emergency medical technicians, Derima said.
In the Smith Bay incident, the 911 Emergency Call Center was contacted around 11:20 p.m. by a concerned individual who reported hearing multiple shots being fired and a male down in Smith Bay. Officers traveled to the scene and found two gunshot victims in the area.
The first victim, who has since been identified as King, “suffered multiple gunshot wounds about his body. Emergency Medical Technicians on the scene checked the male for vitals and discovered that he did not have any signs of life,” Derima said in a released statement.
“The second male victim also suffered multiple gunshot wounds about his body. He was transported to the Roy Lester Schneider Regional Medical Center via ambulance for treatment, however, he succumbed to his injuries a short time later. The identity of this victim is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.”
Derima said that police also responded around 2:51 p.m. to a non-fatal shooting on Coki Point. The victim in that incident survived multiple gunshots about the body, he said.
Police said when asked during Saturday’s press briefing that they have no suspects in either shootings, and that no weapons were discovered.
Steven Phillip, St. Thomas-St. John police chief, is urging those who may have information about any of the incidents to assist police. He decried the killings in Smith Bay, noting “we need to stop the gun violence and get together to move forward together.”
Phillip urged those who may know something about any of the incidents to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or anonymously and confidentially to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.