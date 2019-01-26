ST. THOMAS — The St. Thomas East End Medical Center Foundation will host Relay for Life starting at 7 a.m. today at Yacht Haven Grande in an effort to reach a $25,000 fundraising goal in support of cancer patients in the territory.
The co-branded Do-It-Yourself model by the foundation and American Cancer Society is designed as a 6K walk-a-thon loop between Yacht Haven Grande and the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center. Sixteen teams have been formed with approximately 90 participants, including cancer survivors.
Funds raised will be made available to cancer patients via the American Cancer Society grant routed through the nonprofit organization Cancer Support VI. A significant attribute of American Cancer Society USVI was its ability to keep funding in the Virgin Islands for direct support of its residents.
The event was initially planned for Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, but was postponed to today.
Relay for Life was adopted by the medical center foundation after the American Cancer Society of the U.S. Virgin Islands suspended its operations in 2017.
Organizing the popular annual event presented an opportunity for the foundation to meet an overarching need for support of cancer patients in the territory and a continuity of raising awareness and soliciting public support, according to a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.