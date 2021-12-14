During the holiday season, St. Thomas resident Charysse Levine spends a lot of time asking the question, “What would Santa say?”
Every year, Levine takes on the role of “Santa’s helper” as she responds to Virgin Islanders letters to Santa.
“What if I was that child, how neat would that be?” Levine asked.
Santa’s elves were busy this year, placing bright red mail boxes around St. Thomas and St. Croix for children to drop off their Christmas wish list.
“Now we are at that point where different places on the island can all be serviced. The elves will get all the letters to Santa,” Levine said.
With the last of this year’s letters dropped in boxes Friday, she now begins the task of penning about 250 letters before Christmas, a typical number for the veteran letter writer.
“I started doing this 25 years ago, with the U.S. Post Office in Santa Clarita,” Levine said.
The California program was discontinued due to privacy concerns, but when Levine moved to St. Thomas 10 years ago, she decided to continue as a letter writer for Santa.
“I’m in love with the children of St. Thomas, the things they asked for were different. They asked for love, for clothes, they didn’t ask for the latest iPhone or a new computer,” Levine explained.
She crafts a personalized response for each letter she receives, complete with Santa stationary, stickers, a dusting of snow and a special Santa seal.
“I heard kids are taking letters to school as proof, it’s keeping the magic alive,” Levine said.
The letters Levine receives are often telling of major world events, such as after 9/11, many children asked Santa for world peace.
She noted that during the pandemic, with more people at home, many letters had parental influence, but she saw a dramatic shift in children’s gift requests after the devastating 2017 hurricanes.
“After the hurricanes, there was a big difference, people asking for mom and dad to be happy, asking for homes to get back, asking for power,” Levine said. “Kids in the states would never even consider that as an issue.”
Children also ask questions in their letters to Santa, from “How tall is the North Pole?” to “Who is Santa’s favorite reindeer?”
“We get some great questions and it’s really fun being able to come up with the answers,” Levine said.
With help from the V.I. Community and Police Association, this year 10 children will receive a gift based on their letter to Santa.
“We fulfilled gift requests last year, and sent it from the North Pole,” Levine said.
The gift-giving letters will be randomly selected, but Levine will also pick out what she calls, “special needs letters,” such as children who request socks, food or clothing.
To Levine, writing a letter as Santa is truly about spreading love.
“Santa doesn’t care what religion you are or how old you are, Santa loves you,” Levine said.
