ST. THOMAS — A fourth man has been charged with participating in a Sept. 19 robbery at Gems & Gold Corner jewelry store, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Shemar Gianni Webster was charged with interference with commerce by threats or violence, use of or carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, and aiding and abetting, according to a criminal complaint dated Feb. 11. The case was ordered unsealed Wednesday.
Investigators identified Webster through messages found on a cellphone that one of the suspects, Tashawn Warner, had dropped while fleeing from police, according to an affidavit filed by an FBI special agent investigating the case.
Surveillance video from the jewelry store shows three individuals — a getaway driver and two gunmen, one armed with a machine gun and the other with a handgun — participating in the crime, police said.
Police tracked the suspects to Bovoni, where two men ditched a getaway vehicle filled with evidence and fled, but the bulk of the stolen jewelry — and the firearms used in the robbery — were not recovered.
Police said they identified Warner and another man named Jamari Benjamin as the armed robbers. Benjamin was quickly brought in for questioning and arrested about four hours after the robbery, and charged with two federal crimes, according to court records.
Investigators found Warner’s cellphone in Bovoni and saw that two phone numbers were trying to get in touch with Warner after the robbery — one belonging to Benjamin, and another that was later identified as belonging to Webster, according to the affidavit.
Investigators said Webster’s phone had been in the area of the robbery at the time of the incident, and was later traced to a location in Lawrenceville, Ga.
Agents investigated further and found that Webster flew to St. Thomas from Georgia on Aug. 27, and was on St. Thomas at the time of the robbery. He flew back to Georgia on Nov. 4, where he submitted to screening by a Customs and Border Protection officer, according to the affidavit.
Agents said Webster was traveling with $2,000 and jewelry that he said he’d purchased.
A search of a law enforcement database of pawn shop information “revealed transactions for the sale of gold jewelry made by Webster,” according to the affidavit, including a 14-karat gold nugget and bracelet he sold to Elan Diamond Group in Atlanta for $2,500, and a 14-karat gold necklace he sold to the same shop on Nov. 27 for $2,200.
Webster, Warner, and Benjamin have all been charged with participating in the armed robbery. Another man, Shemelle Isaac, was arrested on Dec. 11 and charged with accessory after the fact, possession of stolen property, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
FBI agents were in the process of executing an arrest warrant for Warner when they saw him loading bags into a vehicle driven by Isaac, and inside they found a baby’s diaper bag “with a bottle of milk, formula, diapers, bibs, baby shoes and a fully loaded Glock 17 in a holster,” according to court records.
“Inside the trunk of the vehicle was a duffel bag containing an unloaded Glock 26, three loaded AK-47 style rifles, four Glock magazines, three AK-47 magazines including a drum magazine, rifle ammunition and a sandwich bag containing 5 gold necklaces and a bracelet.”
The jewelry is valued at about $26,000 and is consistent with what had been stolen from Gems and Gold Corner, “and one of the rifles resembled the rifle used by one of the robbers,” according to the FBI.