Pop star Adele and TV’s James Corden holidayed on a superyacht recently, including forays to St. Thomas where they had dinner at Caribbean Fish Market with singer Harry Styles and left a $2,020 tip for waiter Jeneve “Buck” Bassue. The 7,000-ton yacht, Andromeda, reportedly has capacity for 30 guests, a helicopter landing pad and hangar and a swimming pool. Two cranes on the foredeck can stow the custom 21-meter tender.
ST. THOMAS — For Jeneve “Buck” Bassue, hopes for a prosperous 2020 have already come true in a most unexpected way: a $2,020 tip to ring in the new year from singers Adele and Harry Styles and “Late Late Show” host James Corden.
On the Saturday after New Year’s, Bassue, a member of the wait staff at Caribbean Fish Market at the Elysian Resort on St. Thomas, introduced himself to his table of diners, as always, as Mr. Big Life. The trio of celebrities had booked the table under a false name, so to Bassue, they were just another table of ordinary people, and he treated them as he does all his customers, with impeccable service and a little fun.
