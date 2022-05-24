Police on St. Thomas are investigating a shooting Saturday that left two men with serious injuries.
Police responded to the emergency room at Schneider Hospital at around 3:30 a.m. and interviewed the two victims, who said they attended a graduation function at Krush Nightclub in Sub Base, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The victims were walking with friends toward their vehicle parked near Nisky Center when “a Black male individual approached them from the rear and fired several shots at them,” Dratte said in the news release issued Monday.
The victims were brought to Schneider Hospital in private vehicles, and received treatment for numerous injuries “to the leg, shoulder, chest, and spine,” according to Dratte. “The attending ER Physician admitted the victims and explained that they may have to be airlifted stateside for further treatment.”
The Criminal Investigation Bureau is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 911, Det. S. Rhymer at 340-774-2211, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
This summer marks the sixth anniversary of the death of Bria Evans, 20, who was killed in the same area.
Evans was killed by a stray bullet while leaving Krush Nightclub on St. Thomas on July 30, 2016. Police have not charged any suspects in connection with her death.