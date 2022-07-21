St. John resident Brummell Germain was driving through Anna’s Retreat one afternoon when he spotted skate ramps on the basketball court. A week later, he drove by again to see several youths making use of the ramps.
“I thought, ‘oh it’s great they’re doing that,’” said Germain, a parent of two young children. “Everybody was engaged and skating and I started inquiring in regards to who was involved.”
Germain reached out to St. Thomas musician Jon Gazi, one of the organizers of the St. Thomas skating initiative, who connected him with St. John residents Mike and Sharon Ramsey, who had some home-built ramps for their two boys.
“The Ramseys were willing to allow us to use the ramps to get something going to create some sort of different outlet for the kids,” said Germain. “We started out around the beginning of this year at the National Park visitors center one afternoon, and that was it. My kids took to it.”
After a few weeks of regular skate sessions at the Virgin Islands National Park visitors center, the number of skaters had quickly increased and the group outgrew the venue.
“I had a talk with some of the guys at Sports, Parks and Recreation and we started throwing ideas around,” said Germain. “I came up with possibly using the Pine Peace basketball court or the Cruz Bay tennis court just three hours a day one day a week and they bought into it, offering us the tennis court on Fridays from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The first week we had about eight kids and by the third week, we had more than 50.”
Five-year-old Carter Haddix was one of the first to join the group, said mom Jenna Fox.
“Our son wanted to go but he couldn’t even stand on a skateboard at first,” she said. “He’s gotten really good. The kids all love to get together.”
Fox noted that her son has become proficient on a skateboard and he’s branched out to the bikes, scooters, and even pogo sticks other children bring and share with one another. The Friday night skate nights are a free, informal, volunteer-run effort with safety personnel in place, but no instructors are on hand to take people like 5-year-old Carter further in his skateboarding skills. That hasn’t stopped children of all ages from wheeling around the tennis court on everything from roller blades to tricycles, some braving the ramps for the first time while others show true skill and glide up and down the ramps with ease.
The tennis court has served as an ideal venue, said Germain, but the group hopes to one day have its own piece of land where ramps can be stored and larger ramps can be constructed.
“Our ultimate goal is to find a piece of property where we could have a full-on skate park,” said Germain.
Germain is a board member with New Day Cafe & Workshop, which has taken the skate effort under its nonprofit arm.
“We’re just looking for ways to continue to expand New Day’s footprint within the community, to offer more to the kids,” he said. “We’ve had some really good sponsors that offered a lot toward building more ramps. Paradise Lumber has donated a lot of lumber and we got volunteers to come to the New Day workshop to build some more ramps.”
Sharifah Denis, who accompanied her son Dylan Denis Jr. to a recent Friday skate night, said she was happy to have a new outlet for island youth.
“We started coming out about a month after this officially started, and we’ve been coming every time we can come,” said Denis. “Dylan roller skates and he has a scooter. He loves it. It’s fun for the kids. They get to play and have fun and meet their peers and enjoy.”
All are welcome at the weekly skate nights. Participants should bring their wheels of choice and a helmet, though the event hosts have extra helmets to lend. Skate nights end with pizza for all, a move that’s turned the event into a fun social gathering for parents as well.
“We wanted to create a village around it,” said Germain. “We wanted people to fill in and keep the program moving. Parents have been really good at assisting and we’re happy for that.”
The “village” aspect of the program has not gone unnoticed.
“It’s a place where everybody can come,” said 9-year-old Olivia O’Born, who was roller skating at a recent skate night. “Some people bring bikes. I roller skate and scooter. Everybody can connect with everybody, and parents can talk.”
For updates on Friday skate nights, join the Skate St. John Facebook group. To donate toward a future permanent skate park, email newdaystj@gmail.com.