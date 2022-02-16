St. Thomas-St. John Police Chief Barrington Thomas Sr. announced Tuesday that he is stepping down from the post.
Thomas told The Daily News that he will remain with the V.I. Police Department under Operations, but he is awaiting reassignment from Police Commissioner Ray Martinez and the incoming chief.
“I think I’m capable of moving the unit in the direction that it should be moving, and to protect and serve,” Thomas said.
Thomas has served as the acting St. Thomas-St. John police chief since Sept. 3, 2021, and has been with the Police Department for the last 35 years.
He noted that there are no “ill feelings” toward Martinez about the decision.
“It’s their prerogative as leaders, to make the right decision, to make sure it’s carried out, whether it’s political or not, I simply respect it,” Thomas said.
The Daily News reached out to Martinez for comment on the resignation, but did not receive a response as of press time.
According to Thomas’ resignation letter, the change will be effective as of Friday.
“I sincerely appreciate having had the opportunity to work with you and have enjoyed my time as acting police chief for the St. Thomas-St. John District,” Thomas wrote. “Thank you for the support, guidance, and encouragement you have provided me during my tenure as acting chief.”