An ongoing COVID-19 surge on St. Thomas has resulted in a corresponding increase in the number of hospitalizations, and the Health Department is continuing to urge residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said during Monday’s weekly press briefing that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. extends condolences to the family of a 105-year-old St. Thomas woman, who recently became the 29th person to die from COVID-19 in the territory.
There has been a troubling increase in the number of people seriously ill with the disease, including nine patients who are currently hospitalized, according to Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis.
One of those patients is at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, while the remaining eight are at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, including two who are critically ill with one on a ventilator, Ellis said.
“It is clear that not enough people are vaccinated in our community,” and “we still need to remain vigilant,” Ellis said. “I urge residents and visitors to be aware that we are still in the middle of a pandemic that has affected the lives of so many.”
There are currently 109 active cases in the territory — 93 on St. Thomas, 15 on St. Croix, and one on St. John — and the seven-day test positivity rate is 3.09%.
In terms of vaccination rates, 42,463 people, or 53.5% of the eligible population have received a first dose, while 34,290 people or 43.2% have been fully vaccinated.
Ellis said that while proof of residency is not required to get the vaccine in the Virgin Islands, individuals are asked for basic personal information, and most respondents provide their address. Based on that information, Ellis said that 6% of individuals who have gotten vaccinated in the territory were not Virgin Islands residents.
Proof of residence is required to win one of the 10 prizes of $100,000 each that will be given away in a lottery starting July 6, and Motta said Monday that an additional drawing will be held on Aug. 9 specifically for school-based personnel in public, private and parochial schools.
The territory intends to return to full in-person education when schools resume classes in the fall, so Motta said the government will sponsor an additional drawing limited to employees who work in the territory’s education system. The drawing will have three cash prizes of $25,000, $10,000, and $5,000 and all school employees are eligible to win, including principals, teachers, guidance counselors, cafeteria workers and school monitors, as well as all school bus drivers.
“We continue to encourage every eligible member of our community to go out and get vaccinated, which is truly our best shot at beating the virus,” Motta said. “In order to preserve the health and safety of our faculty, staff and students and to ensure that our school year gets off to the right start we are encouraging them to become fully vaccinated before the reopening of schools.”
School personnel who want to participate must register so the Health Department can verify eligibility. Registration details will be announced in the upcoming days.
“Again, this opportunity for the special drawing is extended to those who have already been vaccinated and all eligible individuals who become fully vaccinated before the drawing date,” Motta said.
Motta said the government will also be providing additional incentives for minors who get vaccinated prior to the start of the school year, and details for that program will be announced. Any child who wins one of the $100,000 prizes will have the cash held until their 18th birthday, per V.I. Lottery rules, he added.
Anyone who thinks they may have contracted COVID-19 can call the Epidemiology hotline at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com.
For information about the COVID-19 vaccines, call the VITEMA hotline Mondays-Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 340-777-8227.