Rescue

Kalan Bernier and Dillon Hodge flank their teacher, Camelia Febres.

 V.I. EDUCATION DEPARTMENT

ST. THOMAS — Virgin Islanders are hailing the heroic actions of young men who saved two people from drowning when a vehicle drove into Charlotte Amalie harbor early Sunday.

Video of the incident has been widely shared on social media, and shows a vehicle driving straight off the waterfront, where it floated precariously for about 90 seconds while bystanders jumped in and staged a courageous rescue.

