ST. THOMAS — Virgin Islanders are hailing the heroic actions of young men who saved two people from drowning when a vehicle drove into Charlotte Amalie harbor early Sunday.
Video of the incident has been widely shared on social media, and shows a vehicle driving straight off the waterfront, where it floated precariously for about 90 seconds while bystanders jumped in and staged a courageous rescue.
V.I. Police Officer Ashlyn Xavier told The Daily News that the incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle drove the wrong way down Tolbod Gade, a one-way street near Vendor’s Plaza, before plunging off the waterfront.
An investigation determined that the driver was not intoxicated at the time, and likely became distracted or fell asleep. Xavier said police interviewed the driver and he does not recall how the accident occurred.
The driver and a male passenger were trapped in the vehicle as it began sinking, Xavier said, and Bernier and Hodge jumped in the water and got the men out, followed by Agyei Gregory who also assisted with the rescue.
“Those two young men, they did a very selfless act by jumping in the water, immediately reacting. They didn’t think about it twice, and I can’t say enough about how good they were, they were awesome,” Xavier said.
She said the vehicle’s occupants were both checked by EMTs at the scene and did not suffer any serious injuries.
“It makes my heart swell with pride to hear of the brave and selfless actions of Dillon Hodge, Kalan Bernier and Agyei Gregory, the men who, without hesitation or regard for their own safety, jumped into the water to save the occupants of the car that went into the water on the St. Thomas Waterfront,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said in a statement.
“These men exemplify some of the best qualities the people of the Virgin Islands have to offer, and I want to express my sincere gratitude for their quick-thinking response to helping the people in that car. Mr. Hodge, Mr. Bernier and Mr. Gregory are shining examples of what makes our community VI Strong,” Bryan added in the statement.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. also praised the rescuers’ actions during Monday’s weekly press briefing, and senators saluted their heroism during a committee hearing.
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach also celebrated the teens, who are all students at Charlotte Amalie High School.
“Thanks to these young men, the lives of those passengers were saved. Without hesitation they demonstrated selflessness and the human instinct to help as they jumped into the dark waters of the waterfront to rescue the occupants of the car,” Roach said in a statement.
“When I saw the video of the incident I was truly at a loss for words. The shocking footage of the vehicle plunging into the water would easily make anyone freeze from disbelief. However, these young men immediately rushed to help those individuals and did so even at the risk of harm to themselves. Seeing the urgency of their response was truly remarkable,” Roach added.
Personnel from the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Service and St. Thomas Rescue also responded to the scene and used an underwater drone to confirm that the vehicle was unoccupied. A boat tow company also towed the vehicle to a ramp where it was later removed from the water, Xavier said.
