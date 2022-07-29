The St. Thomas Swimming Association will hold an open house and children’s swim meet next week.
The swim meet, which will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, is open to children ages 4 to 15. Swimmers will be split up by age group: ages 4-6, ages 7-8, ages 9-10, ages 11-12 and ages 12-15, according to John Vasbinder, the head coach for the swim association.
Interested swimmers can register on meet day or call 340-779-7872 to pre-register.
The association, in a released statement, said the swim meet will be an opportunity for interested families to learn about swim lessons, swim team training, and meet the coaches, among others. All are welcome to join the program and scholarships for lessons and training are available.
According to the statement, a strong swimming foundation “can provide a child with a life-long recreational activity, can protect them from drowning, and open doors in the marine industry.”
The association, in accordance with law, hopes to get as many children as possible taking advantage of swim lessons.
The V.I. Code states, “all public schools in the Virgin Islands shall instruct all students in: (7) Swimming and water safety for at least one school year, one hour per week taught by instructors with the American Red Cross Water Safety Instruction Certification,” according to the press release.
“Unfortunately, this is an unfunded mandate and it has been many years since public school students in the territory were brought to the pool for swim lessons during P.E.,” the release stated.
The St. Thomas Swimming Association is able to provide this training and all instructors are certified with the American Red Cross. It offers swim lessons to all ages, swim team training for ages 6 to 18, rehabilitation sessions, private lessons, and an open swim time from Monday to Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to the release.
Residents are encouraged to “come swim a few laps and enjoy the water. If you never learned to swim, come for an adult swim lesson.”
A 30-minute private session costs $30 and is open to anyone, ages 3 and up. Interested persons can call 340-244-1359 for more information or visit the pool between 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Other community activities at the pool include lifeguard training, birthday party rentals, and senior exercise classes. Additionally, the Stroke Support Group meets at the pool every Wednesday from 1:30-2:30 p.m. for exercise classes. The support bars and access ramp provide easy access to the pool for anyone with physical challenges.
The St. Thomas Swimming Association welcomes all swimmers of all ages and abilities. Call 340-779-7872 or 340-244-1359 or email sttswimming@gmail.com for more information.