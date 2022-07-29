The St. Thomas Swimming Association will hold an open house and children’s swim meet next week.

The swim meet, which will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, is open to children ages 4 to 15. Swimmers will be split up by age group: ages 4-6, ages 7-8, ages 9-10, ages 11-12 and ages 12-15, according to John Vasbinder, the head coach for the swim association.