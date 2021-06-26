A 17-year-old on St. Thomas has been charged as an adult with attempted murder; however, his defense attorney said Friday that the teen has an alibi and witnesses are prepared to testify that he was not the triggerman — and wasn’t even present at the time of the shooting.
Kelani Smith was arrested Nov. 18 and charged as a juvenile, and he has been in custody at the V.I. Youth Rehabilitation Center ever since.
Judge Debra Watlington of the Superior Court’s family division recently ordered the case transferred to the criminal division, and Smith appeared before Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell on Friday for his advice-of-rights hearing.
Smith is being charged as an adult with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, three counts of use of a firearm during the commission of those crimes, first-degree reckless endangerment, brandishing or using a deadly weapon, and driving a vehicle in a reckless manner.
The shooting occurred just after midnight on Sept. 27, when officers responded to a 911 call about gunfire on Moravian Highway, according to the affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
A gunshot victim, who was also a minor under the age of 18, was transported from the scene in a private, 2015 silver Mercedes Benz to Schneider Hospital, where surgeons removed bullet fragments from a single gunshot to his back, according to the affidavit.
The Mercedes Benz was left in front of the emergency room entrance, and police said they found a small, black handgun sticking out from under the front passenger seat, and a black assault rifle in plain view in the back of the vehicle.
The vehicle also had two bullet holes in the trunk.
Police interviewed the victim and two other minors who had been in the Mercedes, and they described a fight between several teens at a Havensight restaurant, which quickly escalated.
Police interviewed other teens involved in the incident, including one who said a friend started walking toward the Mercedes with a firearm in his hand, so he warned him to “‘hold it down,’ that if he shoots here, the party will be over and that everyone would have to go home,” according to the affidavit.
The teens in the Mercedes and others in a white BMW drove off and began a dangerous game along Veterans Drive, nearly crashing several times as they jockeyed for position, according to the affidavit.
When they stopped at the traffic light near the entrance to King Airport, Smith allegedly “put his left hand out the window and started shooting,” firing twice at the Mercedes. The victim who was shot in the back told police he returned fire, shooting once at the BMW with his own handgun.
Hermon-Percell found probable cause for Smith’s arrest, and maintained his bail at $75,000. But the judge said Smith may be released after posting 10% of the bail in cash, or using property worth twice that value.
If released from jail, Smith must live with his parents, who will serve as third-party custodians, and must remain under 24-hour house arrest with electronic monitoring.
“Sadly, these things don’t stop. We all live in this community and we know what goes on. This is for your protection as well,” Hermon-Percell said.
She also noted that “there still may be a firearm not recovered; that is a concern of the court,” and reiterated that she wanted Smith to remain indoors to protect him from anyone who might want to take vigilante action while he’s awaiting trial.
“Mr. Smith is 17 years old. I’m restricting him to the house,” Hermon-Percell said.
V.I. Police filed an extensive, eight-page affidavit detailing the investigation that led to Smith’s arrest, and said officers recognized Smith on surveillance video as one of the teens involved in the fight at Tap and Still.
But defense attorney Carl Williams said Smith is innocent, and is being set up by another minor for a crime he didn’t commit.
The other teen’s statements to police were “fictitious and done for ulterior motives,” and “there is a substantial defense to this case; it has been highly litigated over the last several months,” Williams said. “We consented to the transfer in order to have our day in court.”
Williams said Smith has witnesses ready to testify that he “was neither there, nor present for any of these acts,” and “we have an alibi which we will be filing immediately.”