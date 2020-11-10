Having your twin sister as a battle buddy is hard to beat. But that’s exactly the case for Sgt. Khalia and Spc. Khadia Baptiste, Army Reserve twins from St. Thomas who are currently serving together in Afghanistan.
The sisters, who are both assigned to the V.I.-based 512th Movement Control Team, were recently featured in an article published on the U.S. Army website.
In the article, both are described as not only movement control coordinators but graduates from the University of Delaware with double-majors in criminal justice and sociology and a concentration in law. Both sisters also joined the Army Reserve in 2013 and plan to pursue juris doctor degrees.
Adding to their shared goals, both sisters hope to stay in St. Thomas to make a difference in the community that raised them, according to the article.
“There is no place like home, said Khadia in the article. “It’s where the heart is, and there’s no better feeling than serving your community. We can now go back as veterans, represent and serve our country and home together as sisters.
Khadia is a firefighter on St. Thomas.
Khalia, who is a legal assistant, wants to use her personal story to encourage other women to join the Army Reserve.
“Don’t second guess it, we’re more than capable to protect our country, to provide a better life to the community and do something greater than ourselves,” Khalia said. “It’s not about men and women, it’s about those who want to serve and protect others, while doing something extremely relevant and significant.”
While both sisters hope their military experience will enhance their personal and professional development, they also hope it will improve their ability to assist the territory, especially during emergencies.
“The opportunity to grow professionally and personally through challenges [is irreplaceable],” Khadia said. “The Army gives people the opportunity to travel. I would not have the chance to meet people from all walks of life and help around the world [without the Army Reserve].”