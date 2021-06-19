Residents of the St. Thomas-St. John district started and ended their work week with lengthy power outages, after the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s Harley generating plant on St. Thomas suffered massive failures Sunday night and Friday morning.
WAPA crews have been working around the clock to cure intermittent outages throughout the week — including outages on St. Croix — and fed-up residents have been roasting WAPA officials on social media with jokes and memes lambasting the poor service and high rates.
Humor aside, the outages have been causing Virgin Islanders real hardship, with elderly residents and those with medical conditions suffering the most.
The longest outage began at about 11:35 p.m. Thursday night when the Harley power plant on St. Thomas “lost all generation capacity,” according to a statement issued at 5:45 a.m. Friday morning by WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr. “Plant personnel have worked through the overnight hours and are continuing efforts this morning to restart the units, rebuild capacity and restore electric service to all customers.”
At the time of Greaux’s release, the Authority had “no projected timeline on restoration of electrical service.”
Most customers had service restored nearly 12 hours later at 11:20 a.m.
“While it will take a few days to fully determine and understand the cause of the outage, WAPA officials suspect that a large generating unit tripped and affected the functionality of three smaller units which resulted in a districtwide outage impacting service to all customers on St. Thomas, St. John, Water Island and Hassel Island,” the Authority stated in a press release Friday night.
The authority flew in extra plant personnel from St. Croix to assist with restarting the St. Thomas plant, according to interim Executive Director and CEO Noel Hodge.
“Our goal was to get at least two units at full capacity to restore service to the affected customers,” Hodge said.
However, “personnel faced a myriad of issues as they attempted to rebuild generation capacity at the power plant. It was after 9 a.m. Friday when Units 14 and 23 were successfully brought online to restore service, Hodge said.
With Unit 23, the plant’s largest generating unit, its three propane-fired smaller generators and two other units, 14 and 27, in operation by Friday afternoon, Hodge said he did not expect any other associated outages.
Residents upset
Victor Joseph, 71, a resident of Sugar Estate senior housing community in Estate Thomas, said a generator on the property only powers common areas — not individual rooms — leaving residents in the dark, sweltering without fans, and unable to cook on their electric stoves.
“This is something that should be known to the general public,” Joseph said Friday. “We have had meetings and I brought it up, and I was being told that this is an independent living property, and the company is not supposed to provide electricity to the residents. It’s not good at all.”
Joseph and other residents made the same complaints to The Daily News after the 2017 hurricanes, when residents were left struggling without means to chill insulin and other temperature-sensitive medications.
Joseph said the property is being subsidized by federal funding, and should provide elderly residents with safe housing — including backup generator electricity.
Joseph said he tried calling the governor’s office, but got no response.
Many government employees had Friday off for Juneteenth thanks to orders issued Thursday by President Joseph Biden and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
The Daily News requested comment on the public health impact of WAPA outages from the V.I. Housing Authority, Government House and V.I. Health Department.
However, as of press time, none had responded.
Call for action
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory issued a statement Friday calling on Bryan to take “immediate action” to fix WAPA.
Bryan has vetoed legislative attempts to reform WAPA and utilize a turnaround company, and WAPA board members have pledged transparency and better service to customers.
But with outages ongoing and potential rate increases looming, Frett-Gregory said Virgin Islanders can’t afford to wait any longer for action.
“Tough decisions will have to be made. We cannot continue on this trajectory of uncertainty and there are many of us that simply cannot afford a generator, and should not be made to suffer in darkness,” Frett-Gregory said.