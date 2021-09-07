ST. THOMAS — On the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Irma, many Virgin Islanders woke up without electricity after the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s Randolph Harley power plant failed yet again Monday.
The outage also caused the 911 emergency system to fail territorywide, but it’s unclear why.
An emergency alert issued by the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency said only that, “Due to the islandwide power outage, 911 STT is currently down unable to take emergency phone calls at this time.”
The alert was updated later Monday to say that 911 service had been restored.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. did not respond to requests for comment from The Daily News on Monday.
VITEMA spokesman Erik Ackerson is out of the territory and also did not respond to questions.
An emergency alert notified Virgin Islanders of alternative phone numbers to call instead of 911 Monday.
But it’s unclear why the 911 phone system does not have backup generation capable of withstanding WAPA’s frequent outages.
It’s also unclear what caused the Harley power plant to fail in the first place, knocking out power to all WAPA customers on St. Thomas, St. John and Water Island at 4 a.m.
Service was restored about six hours later, and “our focus now on determining what caused the outage, whether an unusual occurrence on the electric grid, or tripped equipment at the power plant,” interim Executive Director and CEO Noel Hodge said in a news release. “As in the case in all major service interruptions, we want to fully understand what the contributing factors were and how similar occurrences can be avoided in the future.”
Hodge said that for several hours after the outage occurred, plant personnel “were challenged by operational issues with most of WAPA’s generation fleet,” according to the news release. “We encountered a wide array of electric, fuel delivery, logic and other system issues with many of the generators.”
Two gas turbines were brought online, which restored electrical service to the plant and allowed WAPA to start restoring service, Hodge said, and the liquid propane gas-fueled Wärtsilä generators were later dispatched to complete the restoration.
“The combination of these units afforded us the production capacity needed to restore all of our customers. Restoration began at approximately 9 a.m. Monday and was completed two hours later,” Hodge said.
After service was restored, customers on six feeders experienced another, shorter outage at around 3:10 p.m. caused by a tripping unit at the plant, according to a news release.
WAPA reforms
While the community continues to suffer from an unreliable infrastructure and skyrocketing WAPA bills, lawmakers are struggling to come to grips with solutions to the power generation crisis.
V.I. Attorney General Denise George announced Thursday that she’s suing to prevent implementation of a law senators passed via veto override, which is intended to help reform WAPA.
The measure reduces the number of WAPA board members from nine to seven “by specifically removing two out of three of the executive cabinet members from the WAPA board, and specifically appointing the director of the Virgin Islands Energy Office as the sole cabinet-level member on the WAPA board,” George said in a statement.
She said the lawsuit “asserts that the Legislature’s purposeful restrictions on a governor’s intrinsic power of appointment and removal of executive branch board members to the WAPA board unlawfully restricts and erodes the chief executive’s supervision and control of the executive branch of the Government of the Virgin Islands as mandated in the Revised Organic Act of 1954.”
Sen. Kenneth Gittens issued a statement Monday calling on fellow legislators to “formally petition the court to dismiss what is a frivolous claim by the V.I. Attorney General.”