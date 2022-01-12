The Virgin Islands Health Department has confirmed the territory’s 90th death related to COVID-19.
The announcement came via a press release Tuesday from the department “after further investigating cause of death and ensuring notification of next of kin.”
The territory’s 90th death related to COVID-19 was an 84-year-old woman on St. Thomas.
The death comes just one week after Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced that public school students would not return to classrooms after the Christmas break and urged residents, especially parents, to get vaccinated.
The British Virgin Islands has seen 40 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.