ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas woman has been charged with raping an underage boy, who filed a police report after she attacked him with a rock, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
The woman, Monique Turner, 54, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual conduct, and child abuse. She was held on $100,000 bond until her advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday..
The 16-year-old filed a police report on July 3 and told investigators Turner had approached him on the street and tried to give him a gift wrapped in paper. She continued following him and insisted he take the item, which he then threw in the garbage, so she struck him in the face with the rock, according to the fact sheet.
Police said when the victim arrived home, Turner and one of her friends were there speaking with his stepmother, who asked him what had happened.
The boy explained that Turner has been following and harassing him “whenever she sees him,” and Turner’s friend then asked Turner why she was “following and harassing a 16-year-old boy,” and “if she wanted to go to jail.”
The victim told police that Turner followed him to work again the next day and caused another incident, which prompted him to go to the police station and file an official report.
In an interview on Aug. 10, Turner told police she was aware of the victim’s age and admitted to making sexual contact with him on multiple occasions over two months, according to the fact sheet.
During Wednesday’s court hearing, Territorial Public Defender Paula Norkaitis asked Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Purcell to allow Turner to leave jail.
“These are some serious charges, Attorney Norkaitis,” Hermon-Purcell said. Assistant Attorney General Brenda Scales said she is concerned Turner will continue harassing the victim if released from jail.
“That’s my concern too,” Hermon-Purcell said. “He told her he didn’t want to continue whatever relationship they had. She followed him, she’s hitting him with a rock.”
The judge said, “I know this is not the usual fact pattern we see as to the gender of the persons, but I still have to have the same concerns here as if it were a male perpetrator and a female victim.”
Norkaitis said Turner has health issues and “it has come to our attention that there is now COVID at the Bureau of Corrections and for the sake of her health, I hope that your honor fashions a bail that will at least permit her the possibility to be released,” Norkaitis said.
“Considering everything I have before me, I am very concerned about the safety of the alleged victim,” Hermon-Purcell said.
She added that when the victim initially went to the police station, “He was only reporting the physical assault,” and “then everything else then came out.”
Hermon-Purcell lowered the bail to $60,000 and said she would allow Turner to post 10% cash.
But she will only be released, the judge said, if Turner finds a third-party custodian willing to live with and monitor her activities to prevent Turner from contacting the victim or his family.
Turner must also remain under house arrest on electronic monitoring, and maintain at least 100 feet of distance from the victim at all times.