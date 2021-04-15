A 28-year-old woman was “covered in blood” after stabbing a man during a dispute on St. Thomas, according to the police officer who charged her with third-degree assault, domestic violence.
The woman, Irish Adam, was arrested after the victim called 911 at around 3 a.m. Monday, and officers responded to a home in Estate Tutu, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
The victim was waiting outside and told police that while he was asleep, Adam “attacked him with a knife, because she believed that he spilled soda on her side of the bed,” according to the affidavit.
Officers noted that there was “a substantial amount of blood dripping” from a stab wound to the victim’s forearm and an ambulance responded to the scene, but the victim refused to be transported to Schneider Hospital for evaluation.
Inside the house, police found Adam bleeding from cuts to her face and arm, and she was detained as police investigated, according to the affidavit. Police said the home was in disarray “with blood and glass scattered throughout.”
Police collected evidence at the scene, including the knife apparently used in the stabbing.
Investigators interviewed the victim, who said Adam woke him up by punching him and started yelling about soda spilled on her side of the bed, according to the affidavit.
The victim said he went to leave the home, and Adam grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the arm. She then began to throw glass jars around the house, and picked up a shard from the floor and cut her own face, according to the affidavit, so the victim said he left the house and called 911.
She was transported to Schneider Hospital for treatment and booked into jail where she was held without bail per the territory’s domestic violence statute.
At her advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday, Territorial Public Defender Alexia Furlow questioned whether police checked Adam for other injuries or bruising before she was placed under arrest, but the officer said it was impossible to tell because she was “covered in blood.”
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said Adam was born in New Jersey and has lived on St. Thomas for about three years.
She has a history of arrests for petty crime in Montana, Florida and Tennessee, Scales said, and was arrested in 2014 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Tennessee news outlets reported that Adam, who was 20 at the time, had been train hopping around the country, and she and a 31-year-old man were charged with assaulting each other during a dispute. Adam suffered stab wounds, and police said they found her in possession of a knife, and the other person arrested also had a knife.
Charges against Adam in that case were dismissed days after her arrest, according to Tennessee court records.
Adam’s mother said during Wednesday’s court hearing that the incident was out of character, she and the victim are concerned for Adam’s well being, and she is willing to travel to the territory to serve as a third-party custodian while Adam awaits trial.
Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho agreed, and said Adam must seek a mental health evaluation and treatment after she’s released from jail on an unsecured bond.