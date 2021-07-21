An 80-year-old woman on St. Thomas is the 33rd person in the U.S. Virgin Islands to die from COVID-19, the Health Department confirmed Tuesday.
The announcement comes approximately two weeks after the previous two deaths, which occurred within 24 hours of each other. The 31st death was a 73-year-old woman on St. Thomas, and the 32nd death was a 69-year-old woman on St. Croix, according to the Health Department.
The weekly rolling average for cases in the United States has nearly tripled in the last month, according to the Associated Press. The pace of deaths also is up sharply — 24.7% from its low point two weeks ago.
The British Virgin Islands is also experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and the local numbers have started to creep back up after months of encouraging data showing the virus was subsiding in the local community.
The virus is also killing a number of younger people, including three siblings who died in the BVI.
Clive Baronville, 39, who died July 17, was the 17th individual whose death can be traced to the virus in the territory as cases continue to skyrocket. His younger brother Jamal, 32, died July 8, and their older sister Harrisa, 45, died July 13. Locally, the Health Department “continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19,” according to Tuesday’s announcement. “Please continue to follow these precautionary measures: practice social distancing, wear a mask when in company of others outside of those in your household, clean frequently used areas thoroughly, and wash your hands often with soap and warm water.
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent severe illness and death.
