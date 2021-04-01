ST. THOMAS — Former bank employee Natasha Seetaram is facing more than a year behind bars after pleading guilty to fraud, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Seetaram was indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 22 and initially charged with 50 counts of bank fraud, five counts of aggravated identity theft, and related charges.
She pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud, which carried a potential maximum prison sentence of 30 years and a maximum $250,000 fine.
But under applicable sentencing guidelines, Seetaram is likely to face between 12 and 18 months behind bars, and prosecutors said they do not intend to argue for a sentence outside that range, according to court records. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 13.
Seetaram formerly worked at the St. Thomas branch of a regional bank, where she used her position at the bank to issue debit cards in the names of two bank customers without their knowledge or consent, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert. Seetaram then used the cards for her own personal benefit, making approximately $50,000 in ATM withdrawals and purchases, first in St. Thomas and later in Jacksonville, Fla., when she relocated there.
This case is being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service; and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nathan Brooks and Kyle Payne.