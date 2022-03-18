V.I. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was last seen Monday on St. Thomas.
Mikerlange Damier, 35, is about five-feet, five-inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair and a slim build. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black long pants, and a bonnet and jacket of unknown colors. Police said she was born in Haiti and lives in Anna’s Retreat.
Damier’s husband went to the police station at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday and reported her missing, according to police. He said he had last seen her Monday in the area of 404-107 Anna’s Retreat and had not heard from her since.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, ext. 5554, the Major Crimes Unit at 340-642-8449, or the anonymous tip service, CrimeStoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.