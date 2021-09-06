Pam Balash-Webber’s sense of adventure led her to Mount Everest, Machu Picchu and into the depths of the ocean. But she lived most of her life on a little Caribbean island that she called home.
Balash-Webber, of St. Thomas, will be inducted posthumously into the Women Divers Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2022. She passed away in December following a long battle with scleroderma, a rare disease that involves the hardening and tightening of the skin and connective tissues, and rheumatoid arthritis.
Currently, there are 250 inductees in the hall dedicated to recognizing the contributions of women divers around the world, and five to six new inductees are selected each year recognizing some of the most notable women leaders and innovators in the diving community.
Diving career
Balash-Webber was born April 13, 1953, in Albion, Mich., and relocated to St. Thomas after Dick Doumeng, the late owner of Bolongo Bay Beach Resort, recruited her from PADI International College in Santa Anna, Calif.
Her close friend Lecia Richmond recalls meeting her during that time.
“I worked on a 65-foot catamaran out of Tortola. On my days off, I would go diving at the St. Thomas Diving Club in Bolongo Bay and that’s where we met. She talked me into taking the PADI instructor course, we’ve been friends since then,” Richmond said.
Balash-Webber’s first job on island was at Doumeng’s Villa Olga, which is where she met her husband, André Webber, who died in 2014.
The two shared a love of the ocean, as Andre was also a dive instructor, boat captain and submarine pilot.
They would both spend time working for Atlantis Submarine.
“He was a pilot who drove the submarines. They would bring it on a tow boat, and would wait out by the reef. Boats would come from the cruise ship with passengers who would go on the tour around Buck Island,” Richmond said.
In 1989, Balash-Webber was appointed PADI district course director for the U.S. Virgin Islands — a designation considered to be the highest professional ranking in diving.
For more than 30 years, she trained dive instructors with one of her most notable experiences being an instructor for Russian Navy Sea School divers.
“We were partners in crime on that one, first two American women to teach an instructor course and regular dive classes, in Russia,” Michelle Pugh said.
Pugh, the owner of Dive Experience St. Croix, has been a member of the Women Divers Hall of Fame since 2004.
Pugh said that in 1995, after the fall of the Soviet Union, wealthy Russians had the freedom to take diving courses.
“We had to have interpreters, no books had been translated ahead of time, we were just winging it,” Pugh said.
Balash-Webber and Pugh returned to Russia several times to teach diving courses and traveled together around the world on many diving trips.
In 2005, Balash-Webber and her husband bought St. Thomas Diving Club, which they had often frequented together.
Today, many of the territory’s dive store owners and instructors can be traced to her, including Courtnie Robenolt, manager of Aqua Action on St. Thomas.
“She was a very patient and caring instructor. ... She was strict, set in her ways, but extremely empathetic and caring,” Robenolt said.
Ocean conservation
Balash-Webber was a conservationist for the territory’s ocean life and shared her love of the sea with everyone she met.
“As a boss and instructor, she has made me appreciate more and more what an impact diving can have on ocean life, as well as the humans that choose to explore it,” Robenolt said.
As the territory began to experience an influx of boaters, there was a need for adequate mooring space. If a mooring is not available, a boat may drop anchor which can potentially damage reefs below.
With her husband, Balash-Webber spearheaded the installation of moorings at dive sites around the Virgin Islands to protect the reef life that divers from around the world come to explore.
A lifelong friend
She also enjoyed spending time outside of the water with her friends, as Robenolt remembers her first taste of St. Thomas’ culture was because of her.
“From taking me to see the Rising Stars play at Christmas, to the Pistarckle Theatre for the shows and going to Paradise Jam, as we shared a love for basketball,” Robenolt said.
Today, Balash-Webber is not only remembered for her impact on the diving industry, but also for the impression she made on her many friends and colleagues.
“I really miss her. Even though we were on different islands, I talked to her every day. We both owned dive businesses, so we were always chatting about the business or planning the next trip,” Pugh said.
After spending a life diving together, Balash-Webber and her husband, André, share an underwater memorial at the bottom of Andres Reef, off St. Thomas, near Buck Island.
“My heart is really happy knowing that they are together down there at 70 feet, swimming with the whales and the fishes,” Richmond said.