Today is a special day for Rudolph Anthony Guiler and his family. Guiler was born on Feb. 19, 1921, on St. Thomas, and will be 100 years old, and his family will celebrate from afar.
His niece, Althea Hinds-Catlett, said Guiler now resides at the Spring Creek Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., but due to COVID-19 pandemic health restrictions, his family will be unable to celebrate the milestone with him in person. A Zoom celebration was tentatively planned, but fell through.
However, she said the family hopes the recognition of his birthday in the local paper will help acknowledge the momentous occasion.
Guiler, who Hinds-Catlett said was the first child of Albert Guiler and Valeria Maria Duvergee, lived between St. Thomas and Barbados during his childhood years, when his father had established the Bornn Bay Rum Company. The company was transferred from St. Thomas to Barbados in 1923.
According to Hinds-Catlett, Rudolph Guiler worked at his father’s company in Barbados for a number of years, married and had one son, the late Hallam Guiler, Sr. They emigrated to Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1946, where Rudolph Guiler did factory work for many years. He landed a job with American Airlines’ maintenance department, where he eventually held the supervisory position from which he retired.
Rudolph Guiler is the widower of the late Doreen P. Guiler. He has four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews from his sister, six half-brothers and two half-sisters, Hinds-Catlett said.