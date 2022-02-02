Youme Healthcare owner Hafeezah Muhammad is busy making waves in the business world.
As a U.S. 2022 SheEO Venture semi-finalist, Muhammad is proud that, despite being from a little island like St. Thomas, she can hold her own as a national contestant.
“To even to make it to this point is a phenomenal experience,” she said. “It makes me feel proud. I’m from the Virgin Islands and I’m here with all these phenomenal women who said that I deserve to move forward. It’s an amazing feeling. I just want to inspire the kids in the Virgin Islands to know you can start on a little 32-square mile island and you can end up being a CEO.”
Muhammad graduated from Ivanna Eudora Kean High School on St. Thomas in 2000. She was an executive for Verizon for 13 years before becoming vice president of sales and customer experience for one of the largest mental health company in the U.S., Thriveworks, which provides counselling and psychiatry services. It was there that she found her passion for the mental health and wellbeing for children.
In October 2020, during the pandemic, Muhammad’s son was struggling and she couldn’t find adequate care for him because mental health care in a digital capacity wasn’t readily available.
“Mental health care for children would always be in person because people feared children wouldn’t be successful for telehealth,” Muhammad said.
“I thought this was such a big opportunity and I never want another child go through what I was going through as a parent,” said Muhammad, who started Youme Healthcare to solve that problem.
“It was one those moments where this was the right thing,” she said. “After almost 40 years of my life, I finally found what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”
Muhammad pulled a team together and opened Youme Healthcare in April, offering online mental health services and psychiatry for children.
She now has 25 direct employees and 20 sole practitioners have contracted with the group. In less than a year, they have seen more than 150 clients and conducted more than 1,200 virtual sessions.
“It’s been a phenomenal experience to really impact kids who need help and support that are in crisis,” she said. “Up to this time, we’ve had at least five children who were actually suicidal. Their parents were trying to find cures for them, but they didn’t know how far along they were in crisis. We were able to get involved and we saved their lives. One of the girls, at 12 years old, had already written her suicide note. The mental health crisis for children has escalated tremendously. Since the pandemic, they’re seeing an increase in suicide among junior high and high school children and mental health crises are starting younger, for children as young as 5.”
Muhammad points out that mental health issues in adults often start as a result of something in their childhood, an accumulation of years of stress without the tools to deal with it. By learning to deal with the issues as a child, they can learn good coping skills that they will take with them through adulthood.
“As I look back and reflect growing up in the Virgin Islands, having to go through multiple hurricanes as a child and you’ve seen friends or family members that passed through gun violence, wow, that is trauma, but we don’t recognize that as trauma growing up in the Virgin Islands,” she said. “We’re resilient people, but it’s still trauma. A lot don’t realize the impact of trauma in the long term and I wish that were more resources available when I was a kid.”
With the success of YouMe Healthcare, Muhammad has been offered two exciting prospects.
SheEO, an organization that supports women in business worldwide, has named her one of 13 semifinalists in its annual competition, putting YouMe Healthcare in the running for a $100,000 zero-interest loan to further the business.
Three women will be named SheEO for the year — one each in the U.S., Canada and U.K. — after a lengthy examination process that begins with thousands of applicants.
The money comes from a group of women investing in other woman-owned businesses.
Winners will be announced on Feb. 10.
On Monday, Muhammad will also be a presenter for the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s Annual Leadership Meeting. The advertising business organization develops industry standards, conducts research and provides legal support for the online advertising industry.
She will speak to how the internet is powering Main Street.
“I’m very excited,” Muhammad said. “On the event website, my bio and picture is on the same line as these big executives. I’m an Eudora Kean girl from the Virgin Islands and my picture is close to the CEO of L’Oréal and right above TikTok’s Chief Operating Officer and I’m speaking as a presenter.”
Though she now resides in Maryland, Muhammad’s dream is to expand the business and then share her success with those back home in the Virgin Islands.
“My ultimate dream is that once we grow this company and are able to make good success, I want to start a venture fund for people of the Virgin Islands who want to be entrepreneurs and have the capital and the expertise to be able to help build a business and to scale it to become financially sufficient. If I could provide that capital, that’s my dream,” she said.