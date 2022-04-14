Police arrested a woman wanted for a serious stabbing on St. Thomas, and charged men on St. Croix and St. Thomas in separate assaults.
After police published a “Wanted” poster for her Friday, Lydia Bell turned herself in Monday and was charged with first-degree assault, disturbance of the peace, and using a dangerous weapon during a crime of violence.
Police said she repeatedly stabbed a man in the neck during a fight at Oswald Harris Court housing community on Feb. 16, and the victim drove himself to Schneider Hospital where he received a total of 23 stitches to close three lacerations.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said police learned Wednesday morning that “if the hospital did not get the victim when they did, he probably wouldn’t have made it. And looking at the injuries he sustained, your Honor, it’s unbelievable she didn’t hit a jugular with the way she was swinging the knife at him.”
According to a witness interviewed by police, the dispute began when the witness offered a piece of cake to a visually impaired man who lives in the area, and Bell’s daughter “slapped” the cake from the man’s hand.
She said she began swearing at Bell’s daughter for taking advantage of the vulnerable man. The argument escalated until Bell stabbed the male victim, who was trying to intervene and break up the fight, which was partially captured on surveillance video, according to the fact sheet.
Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis set bail at $30,000 and ordered Bell to have no contact with the victim or witnesses, aside from her daughter.
St. Thomas Assault
A man named Michael Johnson was arrested Tuesday night and charged with hitting a child with a gun, and then pretending to fire the unloaded weapon at the child’s head, according to a probable cause fact sheet.
Scales said Johnson was born in Washington D.C. and “has an extensive criminal history.”
“It’s one thing to point a gun at somebody, it’s another to click that gun when you have it pointed at someone. And how many people have died when they thought the gun was not loaded? And especially a minor,” Scales said.
Norkaitis found probable cause for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault, third-degree assault domestic violence, and illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm during a violent crime.
Norkaitis set bail at $25,000 and said she would consider lowering that amount if Johnson finds a third-party custodian willing to monitor his behavior while he awaits trial.
St. Croix Assault
St. Croix man Michael Brathwaite, who is homeless, was charged with two counts of third-degree assault, disturbance of the peace by fighting, simple assault and battery, and possession of a dangerous weapon during a crime of violence.
“Mr. Brathwaite is accused of assaulting two residents, during the day, completely unprovoked,” Assistant V.I. Attorney General Jasmine Griffin said in court Wednesday.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. set bail at $25,000, and said that if he is released, he must have a third-party custodian and remain under 24-hour house arrest.