Staff shortages still an issue 3 years after mental health state of emergency declared

Three years after Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. declared a state of emergency on mental health, senators learned that staff shortages continue to be a challenge.
Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion, testifying before the Senate Health, Hospitals and Human Services Committee, said her department is in receipt of $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds that will be allocated to behavioral health and drug dependency services and that it “must be spent by Sept. 30, 2025.”
Wednesday’s hearing at the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas, was held to update senators on mental health services in the territory and on American Rescue Plan funds earmarked for public health.
According to Encarnacion, some of the funding will assist in hiring clinical therapists, psychiatrists and case managers, all a critical need for the behavioral health division, which currently has 21 staff members territory-wide.
Deputy Commissioner Renan Steele painted a dire picture at the department.
“We have case managers carrying a caseload of 100 plus patients,” he said.
Encarnacion, responding to a question by Sen. Novelle Francis Jr., added that the division recently lost its assistant director, who was next in line to head it.
Francis said he wanted to ensure that filling the position is being taken with a “high level of urgency” for the department, and Encarnacion reassured him that “resumes were on hand of highly qualified individuals,” and that the position should be filled in the next two to three weeks.
It isn’t the first time that Encarnacion has promised a fast turnaround in hiring mental health services staff.
She was the Health commissioner-nominee when Bryan, on Feb. 19, 2019, signed an executive order declaring a mental health state of emergency. Encarnacion, in a statement released at the time said she was “grateful” for Bryan and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach “for their support regarding behavioral and mental health services in the form of Executive Order 486-2019.”
“I am confident that the order will expedite the hiring of necessary providers in the territory,” Enacarnacion said in the statement released by Government House.
In October 2019, when contacted for an update after a man described as mentally ill assaulted a Human Services Department employee, Encarnacion told The Daily News “We want residents to know that behavioral health is a priority.”
“We still have some challenges, but I think we’re overcoming those challenges,” she said.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Steele told senators that while the department participated in job fairs last year on St. Thomas, St. Croix, and even in Atlanta, Ga., the biggest challenges in filling the positions have been unqualified candidates, and not offering a competitive salary.
Steele said that the department also faced challenges in hiring staff for its outreach and crisis intervention team, and that currently there are two vacancies in the St. Thomas-St. John District.
The outreach teams, he said, go out into the community to reach populations that may not seek out mental health services, such as those who are homeless.
Senators learned that even then, help for those individuals don’t come right away.
“Sometimes it may be four to six times of contact before an individual will receive the help,” Steele said.
He added that the department’s three new mobile van units will assist in outreach services, but additional staff is needed to help operate them
A “soft rollout” of the mobile vans is set for March 4, and the units will be stationed at public schools on Fridays, Steele said.
Sen. Kurt Vialet questioned testifiers on the mental health services available to inmates at Bureau of Corrections facilities, and the specific systems in place for such clients.
“I know a young lady that was arrested two and a half weeks ago, and this is the fifth time she has been arrested and she continues to be released,” Vialet said. “All of her incidents are a direct result of her behavioral health issues.”
Steele, in response, said that a mental health court system could be put in place streamlining the process of connecting inmates with mental health services.
According to Steele, both Health and V.I. Justice departments also are facing challenges over the lack of available space for those who require residential treatment facilities — and the reason many are sent off- island.
Encarnacion reported that a planned renovation of the Eldra Schulterbrandt Residential Care Facility in Tutu will be out to bid in June with construction slated to begin later in September with an estimated completion date of February 2023.
This additional space would provide 32 beds, and would allow the department to bring home residents from various off-island facilities.
“We would save $4 million to $5 million annually if we are able to bring those patients back home,” Encarnacion said.
In April 2019, with then Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory in attendance, Bryan and Encarnacion hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony following renovations to the facility, noting it would provide residential care for “up to 32 clients.”