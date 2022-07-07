ST. CROIX — Flutist, bandleader and local icon Stanley Jacobs has secured both his and the legacy for quelbe music, having received the nation’s highest honor in folk and traditional arts.
Jacobs, 81, of Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights or TSK, is an inductee of the 2022 Class of the National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellows.
His deep relationship with quelbe music is as integrated into his upbringing as the music is woven into the tapestry of the Virgin Islands. Original quelbe folk music is distinctly West Indies, and follows an instrumentation using steel, squash, guitar, banjo or ukulele, and flute. But before the introduction of the flute, bands would sometimes substitute voice, violin or saxophone.
And ever since Jacobs heard the hollow, tin sounds, and vibrant, bouncy beats he said he liked it.
“It is the first music I heard as a child and that is all that I heard. It was all that was here. I had to be [age] 2, 3, 4 — very young when I first heard it,” he recalled.
In truth, Jacobs added, “I have loved music from the time I have known myself. I have always loved it, as a baby, as a child, all the time.”
Though he majored in psychology in college, Jacobs said he was born with a love of music. He recalled his mother was a beautiful singer, his father played the mandolin, and his grandfather played violin.
“Maybe that is it, maybe it’s genealogy,” Jacobs said.
And, if it is not blood or ancestry that dictates whether one becomes a successful musician then, “music must come from inside,” according to Jacobs.
“It comes from somewhere inside of a person because sometimes I am playing something I have never heard before and that’s how it happens,” he said. “You can’t really pinpoint it because it’s not tangible, but it comes from somewhere deep inside.”
Growing up on quelbe, Jacobs still remembers when things began to shift in the territory and the culture began to absorb the stateside influences.
“At the time that [quelbe] was all that was played over here [locally] until I got into my teens, then we got the rock’n’roll from the states. That started to come over, and of course that started to take over in the states, too,” Jacobs said.
When asked how he felt to have witnessed outside music penetrate the territory’s quelbe bubble, Jacobs shared mixed emotions, noting that the artistry and frequency of quelbe being played is waning.
“I feel it should be recognized more and kept alive because a lot of our music, Virgin Islands music, is overwhelmed by the others coming in,” Jascobs said. “One reason is just because there is so much more of the other. It’s more voluminous, it’s just everywhere you go. You can’t walk into a store and just hear quelbe at any given moment. You hear it if there’s an event with a program and someone plays, but the other music you will hear all the time. Quelbe in music is like a minority.”
Not so, during Christmastime — and for more than 40 years — when members of TSK are treated as kings. With Jacobs on flute, the popular band holds Foreday Morning Serenade, an early morning tramp through neighborhoods in Christiansted and Frederiksted.
From as early as midnight, the pied pipers of quelbe pile atop a flatbed truck with revelers in tow, and dancing at the front, back and at sides of the slowly moving vehicle. They tramp through neighborhoods where homeowners greet revelers and band members with tables laden with food and drink.
Though the style of music has been bombarded with the selections and availability of other genres, this wasn’t the case in decades past.
In fact, quelbe is what TSK has played since the group formed in 1970, around Easter.
“The group that started the band, we were all just childhood friends from school. We had one of the members who had a house with a real big yard. What happened was we used to hang out together and every time we were together, we would just start playing and singing,” Jacobs said.
“So during this time we weren’t organized, but there was a promoter who heard about us and came up and hired us to play and we said, ‘OK we’ll come.’ But when he hired us he asked us our name, but we didn’t have one because we weren’t really a band yet, just friends playing music together. But he say he need a name for the band so we say ‘OK, Vikings. We will call ourselves The Vikings,” Jacobs said.
The Vikings went on to play the gig, but upon finishing their set, Jacobs said people came up to the group dismayed with the name they had chosen so the group began brainstorming new names.
“One of the original members was older than us, he could have actually been our father — you know, that age. But he would hang out with us and was our guitar man. Well, we have a penchant for teasing in the group and we would tease him a lot because he was a bit of a comedian and told a lot of jokes. So we did our best to tease him and sometimes when we did he would say ‘Leave me alone, because I have spent ten sleepless nights,’” Jacobs said.
While mulling over a new band name, “it was suggested since the guitarist is always saying ten sleepless nights let’s name the band Stanley Jacobs and the Ten Sleepless Knights. And so it was,” Jacobs said.
The band is still active today and performs at various tributes and official happenings all over the territory, and as recent as May when in partnership with the V.I. government, they played at venues during Older Citizens Month.
Jacobs was not only recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts for his contribution to keeping quelbe alive, but also for his leadership of the band.
When asked how it felt to gain recognition for an art form so few people know anything about, Jacobs said he was “very surprised.”
“I couldn’t believe that it happened,” he said.
Jacobs said he’s not sure what his plans are for using the $25,000 issued by the National Endowment as part of the recognition, but that he “could always use a new flute.”