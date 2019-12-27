ST. CROIX — Thousands converged in Stanleyville Thursday evening, the Crucian Christmas Festival Village named in honor of Stanley Jacobs, flutist and founder of Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights. It was the first time that TSK, as the band is known, received the honor, according to Division of Festivals Assistant Director Shamari Haynes.
Festival royalty and dignitaries were on hand for the ribbon-cutting opening ceremony of the Village, where Jacobs was presented with a mahogany plaque carved with the faces of his original band members.
